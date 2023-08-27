Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide

Papillion Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in relation to a domestic violence incident Saturday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday evening.

PPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of Madison and Perry Streets around 6:15 p.m. for a domestic violence incident. The disturbance was determined to be between an estranged husband and wife.

During the disturbance, the suspect shot and killed Brittney Alexander, 32. The suspect, Walter Alexander, 47, fled the scene in a 2012 silver Mercedes-Benz C sedan.

Papillion Police pursued the suspect’s vehicle with the assistance of La Vista Police to the area of 84th and Harrison; Walter was taken into custody there. Officers also recovered a handgun at the scene. He was booked into Sarpy County Jail on first-degree murder and other charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

