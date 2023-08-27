SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., seen in Rockledge, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s SpaceX crew has successfully docked with the International Space Station.

Astronauts from four different countries are a part of this mission, which is called Crew-7.

The team launched aboard the Crew Dragon Spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday, reaching the ISS on Sunday.

Astronauts will spend about five days taking over operations from the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who have been on the space station since March.

The new team will then bid farewell to the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who will return home aboard their spacecraft, the Crew Dragon Endeavour.

This mission marks the eighth flight operated by NASA and SpaceX as part of the agency’s commercial crew program.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
The Maxwell Wildcats stand for the national anthem ahead of their August 25 contest against the...
Maxwell Football dominates Morrill at home; cruises to 72-6 win
Officers received information that a vehicle would be returning to North Platte with illegal...
Two North Platte people arrested after fentanyl pills and meth found in vehicle, police say

Latest News

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store,...
Pastor urges sadness, not rage, after white shooter kills 3 Black people in Florida
Don Sundquist, a Republican who was twice elected governor of Tennessee and also served 12...
Former 2-term Republican Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist dies at 87
The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hosted a free Family Fun Night on Friday at Cody Park in...
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hold family fun information night
Lots of people gathered in Hershey Saturday morning to see the Fall Festival parade and partake...
Hershey holds 3rd annual Fall Festival
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hold family fun info night at Cody Park
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hold family fun information night