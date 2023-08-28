District Six roads meeting takes place in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday members from the Nebraska Department of Roads visited North Platte to hold a meeting on the state of roads and what construction projects the community can expect in the future.

A topic that kept coming up was the large amount of trucks now taking Newberry Access Road. With new developments on that side of North Platte, the road has started picking up more semi traffic, and this has caused the state to decrease the speed limit. According to citizens, when Newberry Access Road was designed, it was meant to be a four lane, but was only constructed as two. Residents said they wanted to see this four lane plan implemented as traffic will continue to increase on the road.

Another topic that was brought up by many at the meeting was the fact that there are only seven roads leading into and out of North Platte. Residents requested a new interchange that is west of the city to help relieve the congestion of traffic that can happen with the limited roads the city currently has.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Officers received information that a vehicle would be returning to North Platte with illegal...
Two North Platte people arrested after fentanyl pills and meth found in vehicle, police say

Latest News

The Toy Scout visited North Platte on Friday to purchase old toys from people who no longer...
The Toy Scout visits North Platte
Pal’s hosted the Battle of the Non-Profits in North Platte on Saturday.
Pal’s hosts Battle of the Non-Profits in North Platte
KNOP Hourly
Cooler than last week, but still generally dry and smokey
A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman