District Six roads meeting takes place in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Friday members from the Nebraska Department of Roads visited North Platte to hold a meeting on the state of roads and what construction projects the community can expect in the future.

A topic that kept coming up was the large amount of trucks now taking Newberry Access Road. With new developments on that side of North Platte, the road has started picking up more semi traffic, and this has caused the state to decrease the speed limit. According to citizens, when Newberry Access Road was designed, it was meant to be a four lane, but was only constructed as two. Residents said they wanted to see this four lane plan implemented as traffic will continue to increase on the road.

Another topic that was brought up by many at the meeting was the fact that there are only seven roads leading into and out of North Platte. Residents requested a new interchange that is west of the city to help relieve the congestion of traffic that can happen with the limited roads the city currently has.

