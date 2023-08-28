Final single digit Husker jerseys revealed; Blackshirts teased

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The final Nebraska football single digit jerseys were announced on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. For year 1 of the Matt Rhule era, he had the team vote for players who deserved the single digit jerseys.

Once a player was voted to get a single digit jersey, they were able to pick the number they wanted that remained untaken with numbers zero through nine being used. There is no offense / defense repeats therefore only 10 Huskers earned the single digits.

Single digit Huskers:

Nash Hutmacher #0 (JR.) Defensive Lineman

Billy Kemp IV #1 (SR.) Wide Receiver

Isaac Gifford #2 (JR.) Defensive Back

Nick Henrich #3 (JR.) Linebacker

Luke Reimer #4 (SR.) Linebacker

John Bullock #5 (JR.) Linebacker

Quinton Newsome #6 (SR.) Defensive Back

Jeff Sims #7 (JR.) Quarterback

DeShon Singleton #8 (JR.) Defensive Back

Ty Robinson #9 (JR.) Defensive Lineman

The other big news from the final single digits being announced was the return of the notable “Blackshirts” tradition. In the reveal post from the Huskers social accounts, the final three single digit jerseys included Quinton Newsome, DeShon Singleton, and Ty Robinson wearing black jerseys or “Blackshirts” at practice. New defensive coordinator, Tony White, had previously confirmed the Blackshirts were returning. We now know 3 of the Huskers who get to wear them at practice.

The 10 Nebraska football players wearing single digits in 2023. (KOLN-TV)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.