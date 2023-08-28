Huskers continue to prep for season opener with Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers finished up practice #24 of fall camp on Monday afternoon - only once practice remains on Tuesday before the team departs for Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield + Defensive Coordinator Tony White + Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley will speak to the media following Monday’s practice. You’ll be able to watch their full press conferences in the video player above as they become available.

Nebraska opens the season against Minnesota on Thursday, August 31st with a 7 PM kickoff. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.