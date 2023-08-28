Isolated storms and mild temperatures Monday; Warming trend the rest of the week

In our weather lesson this morning, we talked about the different weather measurements!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the day Monday, conditions will be mild with some spotty storms, with warming temperatures for the rest of the week.

As our high pressure continues to move its way towards the east, this will open the Gulf of Mexico and allow for some moisture to come into the area. This will allow for some storms to pop up during the day Monday. Highs will be climbing into the low to mid 80s with breezy conditions with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and direction out of the northwest and this will make us feel a chill in the air. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s with mainly clear skies.

Mild conditions with some spotty storms
Mild conditions with some spotty storms(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Tuesday and into Labor Day Weekend, our high pressure will move itself towards the east and this will bring the temperatures back up into the mid 80s to mid 90s with sunny skies and breezy winds at times. So if anyone have any Labor Day Weekend plans, this will be a favorable time to go out and enjoy the last unofficial weekend of Summer 2023.

High pressure to control the conditions over the next several days
High pressure to control the conditions over the next several days(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Papillion Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday evening.
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady
Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs

Latest News

In our weather lesson this morning, we talked about the different weather measurements!!
Weather Lesson 8-28-2023
An active Atlantic is going on at this time with Tropical Storm #Idalia taking aim towards...
Tropical Update 8-28-2023
KNOP Hourly
Cooler than last week, but still generally dry and smokey
KNOP Weather Story 8-24-2023
With some shower/t-storm chances, cooler air filters in