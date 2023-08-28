Isolated storms and mild temperatures Monday; Warming trend the rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the day Monday, conditions will be mild with some spotty storms, with warming temperatures for the rest of the week.

As our high pressure continues to move its way towards the east, this will open the Gulf of Mexico and allow for some moisture to come into the area. This will allow for some storms to pop up during the day Monday. Highs will be climbing into the low to mid 80s with breezy conditions with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and direction out of the northwest and this will make us feel a chill in the air. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s with mainly clear skies.

Mild conditions with some spotty storms (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Tuesday and into Labor Day Weekend, our high pressure will move itself towards the east and this will bring the temperatures back up into the mid 80s to mid 90s with sunny skies and breezy winds at times. So if anyone have any Labor Day Weekend plans, this will be a favorable time to go out and enjoy the last unofficial weekend of Summer 2023.

High pressure to control the conditions over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

