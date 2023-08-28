Memorial Stadium transforms into volleyball venue

The volleyball court has been installed on the field at Memorial Stadium for Volleyball Day in Nebraska happening on Aug. 31.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An iconic football stadium has been transformed into a one-day volleyball venue.

The court has been installed for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday.

There are two matches scheduled: Nebraska-Kearney vs Wayne State at 4:30 p.m. followed by Nebraska vs Omaha at 7 p.m.

Following the doubleheader, country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at Memorial Stadium.

A sold-out crowd is expected and it could set a record for the highest attended women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

