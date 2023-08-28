Murray named B1G Freshman of the Week

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska freshman outside hitter Harper Murray was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday by the conference office.

In her first collegiate matches, Murray led the Huskers to a 3-0 record at the Ameritas Players Challenge. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native averaged 3.67 kills per set with a .343 hitting percentage. She also posted 2.33 digs per set and totaled six blocks, five aces and four set assists.

Murray had nine kills on .350 hitting with five blocks and four digs in her collegiate debut against Utah State. She followed with 10 kills on .389 hitting with seven digs and three aces.

Murray finished the weekend with 14 kills on .310 hitting with 10 digs for her first collegiate double-double.

