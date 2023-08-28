North Platte Plainsmen Baseball team officially for sale

North Platte Plainsmen
North Platte Plainsmen(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen Baseball team is officially for sale according to an email circulated last week from Plainsmen owner Chuck Heeman.

Rumors about the Plainsmen being for sale began circulating months ago, however, Heerman confirmed the decision in an email shared last week with the North Platte community, in the hope of finding someone interested in the purchase within the North Platte region.

2023 marked the second season of the North Platte Plainsmen’s existence. The Plainsmen are an unaffiliated summer collegiate wood-bat team, comprised of players from all across the country.

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to contact Plainsmen owner, Chuck Heeman at 308-252-1445 and/or chuck@northplatteplainsmen.com.

