Port of the Plains Board of Directors meet to continue planning progress for future port

The board discussed different possible inbound and outbound products, as well as luring a potential tenant for the operation.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The main priority of Monday’s Board of Directors meeting for the Nebraska International Port of the Plains was to fully understand the structure of the board itself and for the group to learn what types of business opportunities could be made available for the future port.

The board discussed different possible inbound and outbound products, as well as luring a potential tenant for the operation.

“Our area, of course, is a significant ag producer so as a result we are looking heavily at what kind of products we can ship from the inland port, outbound and those products, right now that appears to be ag products,” said Vincent Dugan, Chairmen for the Board of the Directors.

Dugan said using the inland port for the transfer of agriculture products and goods is a logical step forward for the project given the high number of agriculture producers in the area. However, the port still needs to attract one or more major tenants to the operation.

“Honestly we’re very early on and we’re talking about the types of tenants that we will have in the inland port and also they types of rail access that we’ll have,” Dugan said.

Dugan said the board is still uncertain on two major fronts, the financial outlook and the construction timetable for the project.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Walter Alexander's Mercedes-Benz sedan after being taken into custody Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady
Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs

Latest News

The board discussed different possible inbound and outbound products, as well as luring a...
Port of the Plains Board of Directors meet to continue planning progress for future port
KNOP Forecast Map 8-28-2023
Warming up with more sunshine; staying on the dry side
Nebraska at Minnesota
Huskers continue to prep for season opener with Minnesota
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after finding more than 130...
Troopers arrest one, find 133 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop