Port of the Plains Board of Directors meet to continue planning progress for future port

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The main priority of Monday’s Board of Directors meeting for the Nebraska International Port of the Plains was to fully understand the structure of the board itself and for the group to learn what types of business opportunities could be made available for the future port.

The board discussed different possible inbound and outbound products, as well as luring a potential tenant for the operation.

“Our area, of course, is a significant ag producer so as a result we are looking heavily at what kind of products we can ship from the inland port, outbound and those products, right now that appears to be ag products,” said Vincent Dugan, Chairmen for the Board of the Directors.

Dugan said using the inland port for the transfer of agriculture products and goods is a logical step forward for the project given the high number of agriculture producers in the area. However, the port still needs to attract one or more major tenants to the operation.

“Honestly we’re very early on and we’re talking about the types of tenants that we will have in the inland port and also they types of rail access that we’ll have,” Dugan said.

Dugan said the board is still uncertain on two major fronts, the financial outlook and the construction timetable for the project.

