Sutherland Chamber of Commence hosts Maker Market and Vendor Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Chamber of Commerce had a Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair on Sunday in downtown Sutherland.

The fair was located just off of Highway 30 and many of the 60 vendors were from Nebraska but also surrounding states.

Muriel Clark is the creator of the vendor show and Sutherland Chamber of Commence President Kaye Monie said the whole fair received nothing but positive feedback.

“She is the member also of our Sutherland Chamber and she is the one who came up with idea. This happens to be our third annual makers market and we have 60 members here today...we have some here from Colorado, Alliance, Nebraska to York, Nebraska,” Monie said.

Many vendors were selling unique products that people may not find anywhere else. That is one of many factors that organizers said make the Sutherland Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair so special.

“We feel as though it’s special because of the location. We are right off of main street in Sutherland so you can’t drive by Highway 30 without noticing that there is an event going on in Sutherland. We thank all of these vendors for their support. We have had amazing traffic today and kudos to mother nature for holding up today,” Monie said.

