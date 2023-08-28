The Toy Scout visits North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Toy Scout visited North Platte on Friday to purchase old toys from people who no longer needed them.

Jeff Schriefer, who has been collecting toys since his teens, now goes around to smaller communities and purchases old toys from people who no longer want them.

“I’ve been collecting toys since I was 14 years old,” Schriefer said. “My mom was an antique dealer, we used to setup at Walnut, Iowa where they had their big antique walk every year.”

While he was in North Platte, he was able to acquire a “Double Telescoping” Luke Skywalker action figure from 1977 among other exciting collectibles. The “Double Telescoping” feature has to do with the way the lightsabers were produced on older Kenner figures, and are a prized rarity for collectors from that era.

