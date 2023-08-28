Troopers arrest one, find 133 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after finding more than 130 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Friday.

According to NSP, a trooper saw an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding near mile marker 228 in Dawson County around 7:40 a.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed more than 100 packages, containing a total weight of 133 pounds of marijuana. The driver, 28-year-old Jose Aparicio Mendoza of Mexico, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no operator’s license.

Mendoza was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

