Week 1 high school football scores
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Scores from week 1 of the high school season.
Grand Island 28, North Platte 27
St. Pat’s 35, Cambridge 0
York 46, Lexington 0
Gothenburg 29, Ogallala 6
McCook 28, Cozad 0
Gibbon 15, Hershey 8
Maxwell 72, Morrill 6
Maywood-Hayes Center 26, Sutherland 22
SEM 67, Brady 21
Cody-Kilgore 64, Wallace 14
Southern Valley 34, Sandhills Valley 26
Mullen 55, Medicine Valley 14
Arthur County 48, Garden County 28
