Week 1 high school football scores

Area scores from Week 1 of the high school football season
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Scores from week 1 of the high school season.

Grand Island 28, North Platte 27

St. Pat’s 35, Cambridge 0

York 46, Lexington 0

Gothenburg 29, Ogallala 6

McCook 28, Cozad 0

Gibbon 15, Hershey 8

Maxwell 72, Morrill 6

Maywood-Hayes Center 26, Sutherland 22

SEM 67, Brady 21

Cody-Kilgore 64, Wallace 14

Southern Valley 34, Sandhills Valley 26

Mullen 55, Medicine Valley 14

Arthur County 48, Garden County 28

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Officers received information that a vehicle would be returning to North Platte with illegal...
Two North Platte people arrested after fentanyl pills and meth found in vehicle, police say

Latest News

The Nebraska volleyball hosting SMU as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge at the Bob...
Nebraska volleyball vs SMU highlights
Dale powers NU women’s soccer past Gonzaga, 3-1
Nebraska defensive specialist/libero Lexi Rodriguez #8 VB vs SMU
Huskers finish Ameritas Players Challenge with sweep of SMU
Nebraska track and field athletes Axelina Johansson and Rhema Otabor wrapped up competition at...
Nebraska track & field’s Johansson takes 13th at Worlds