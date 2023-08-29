John Cook and players discuss Volleyball Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the eve of a historic day for Nebraska Volleyball, Coach John Cook and players spoke to the media.

The court is down and Memorial Stadium has transformed into a volleyball venue.

There are two matches scheduled for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday: Nebraska-Kearney vs Wayne State at 4:30 p.m. followed by Nebraska vs Omaha at 7 p.m.

Following the doubleheader, country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at Memorial Stadium.

A sold-out crowd is expected and it could set a record for the highest attended women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

An iconic football stadium has been transformed into a one-day volleyball venue.

