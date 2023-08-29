John Cook and players discuss Volleyball Day in Nebraska

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the eve of a historic day for Nebraska Volleyball, Coach John Cook and players spoke to the media.

Watch what they had to say in the video player above.

The court is down and Memorial Stadium has transformed into a volleyball venue.

There are two matches scheduled for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday: Nebraska-Kearney vs Wayne State at 4:30 p.m. followed by Nebraska vs Omaha at 7 p.m.

Following the doubleheader, country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at Memorial Stadium.

A sold-out crowd is expected and it could set a record for the highest attended women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

An iconic football stadium has been transformed into a one-day volleyball venue.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Plainsmen
North Platte Plainsmen Baseball team officially for sale
A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
Pal’s hosted the Battle of the Non-Profits in North Platte on Saturday.
Pal’s hosts Battle of the Non-Profits in North Platte
The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte

Latest News

Arik Gilbert
Nebraska football player arrested in Lincoln burglary
The court has been installed for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Memorial Stadium transforms into volleyball venue
Nebraska freshman outside hitter Harper Murray was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday...
Murray named B1G Freshman of the Week
Huskers defensive back, DeShon Singleton, wearing the "blackshirts" tradition black practice...
Final single digit Husker jerseys revealed; Blackshirts teased