Kearney mayor announces run for Nebraska Legislature

Stan Clouse announces run for Nebraska Legislature.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse announced his plans to run for the Legislative District 37 seat, which was held by Senator John Lowe. Sen. Lowe is unable to run again due to term limits.

District 37 represents the Buffalo County communities of Kearney, Gibbon, and Shelton.

“I’ve worked tirelessly to keep moving Buffalo County forward while protecting our conservative values. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to keep our taxes low and to consistently build Kearney’s economy.” Clouse said. “I’ve been honored to serve Kearney and I look forward to continuing to be a strong, conservative voice for our communities in Lincoln.”

Clouse launched his campaign with the support of former Speaker of the Legislature and District 37 Senator Galen Hadley.

“Stan has done an incredible job serving Kearney as mayor and I’m happy to support his campaign to continue working for Nebraskans.” said Hadley. “He has kept the cities property tax levy the lowest in the state while at the same time helping Kearney to grow through projects like the Central Nebraska Veterans Home, Patriot Park, and the Kearney SportsPlex.”

During his time as mayor, Clouse has helped deliver hundreds of millions in capital projects to Kearney and the Buffalo County area while at the same time keeping the lowest property tax levy among Nebraska’s first-class municipalities.

Clouse has served as the mayor of Kearney since 2006 and is a 40+ year employee of Nebraska Public Power District.

