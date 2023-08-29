North Platte resident helping with recovery efforts in Hawaii

North Platte resident helping with recovery efforts in Hawaii
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County man has traveled with the American Red Cross to Hawaii to help with the aftermath of devastating fires.

North Platte resident Chuck Scripter has been volunteering with the Red Cross for nearly 20 years. Scripter has spent the last three weeks in Maui and tells KNOP that he has noticed a drastic change in the mood of those impacted by the tragedy in his short time there.

“You can just see people starting to become more relaxed and starting to plan what they are going to do next and figure out who is going to take care of them. The State and FEMA have been very active, so it’s been a positive experience when we got here so many people seemed lost because they felt they had no future at that particular time. So, you could tell they were just sad and lost, but then the news came out about roads opening and some people could go back and start to see what was happening, they also found out that some hotels would be opening for lodging,” said Scripter.

Scripter specializes in establishing forms of shelter for those who have been forced out of their homes during a disaster. He said the Hawaii hotels opening their doors to locals has made his job easier. Scripter is anticipating returning home to North Platte in early September.

