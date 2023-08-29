North Platte Softball reschedules games against Hastings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldog softball team announced the rescheduling of a JV/Varsity doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, August 31st against Hastings.

The games originally scheduled to be played in North Platte will now be played in Hastings, and the games will take place on September 14th, 2023.

North Platte will still host Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday, August 29th at the Dowhower complex, before traveling to McCook on Saturday for a tournament.

