North Platte Softball reschedules games against Hastings

North Platte reschedules softball games against Hastings for September 14th, 2023.
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldog softball team announced the rescheduling of a JV/Varsity doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, August 31st against Hastings.

The games originally scheduled to be played in North Platte will now be played in Hastings, and the games will take place on September 14th, 2023.

North Platte will still host Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday, August 29th at the Dowhower complex, before traveling to McCook on Saturday for a tournament.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Walter Alexander's Mercedes-Benz sedan after being taken into custody Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady
Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs

Latest News

North Platte's scheduled games with Hastings have been rescheduled and moved to September 14th,...
North Platte softball reschedules games
The court has been installed for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Memorial Stadium transforms into volleyball venue
The volleyball court has been installed on the field at Memorial Stadium for Volleyball Day in...
Volleyball court installed at Memorial Stadium
N REPORT: Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley Game Week Press Conference (8/28/23)
N REPORT: Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley Game Week Press Conference (8/28/23)