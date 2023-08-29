Seasonable and mainly sunny skies Tuesday; Increased temperatures and humidity through Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next several days, conditions will be mild to warm with quiet conditions as high pressure sits on top of the area.

This high pressure system will be giving us a northwesterly wind during the day Tuesday and this will keep things seasonable and also dry as well, with plentiful sunshine. Highs will be seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 50s and 60s with the humidity levels starting to increase due to a shift in the winds. Clear skies will be present overnight Tuesday.

Stunning conditions as we get into the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday into Saturday, high pressure will be continuing to move towards the east. This will continue to pump in the muggy conditions from the Gulf Of Mexico. Highs will be bouncing into the low to upper 90s during this time with dry conditions sill around. Winds will be light to breezy with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. During the day Sunday into Labor Day, the area will start to feel affects of a cold front and this will drop temperatures down into the low 80s to mid 90s, with thunderstorm chances in the Panhandle on Labor Day.

High pressure remains in control over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.