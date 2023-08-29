Western Nebraska School Employee faces charges of child abuse and sexual assault

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Western Nebraska school employee is facing charges of child abuse and sexual assault.

According to a social media post from the Imperial Nebraska Police Department, Jeremiah J. Vlasin faces charges of child abuse and sexual assault by a school employee. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol have been and continue to assist the Imperial Police Department in this case.

The Imperial Police Department is advising anyone with additional information to reach out to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office or Officer Bustillos with the Imperial Police Department.

This is an ongoing case, KNOP will provide updates as they become available.

