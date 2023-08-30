Above average temperatures and sunny skies Wednesday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like Summer is here to stay over the next few days, with dry and warmer than normal conditions across the area.

High pressure remains in control, and this will bring in warmer than normal temperatures, high humidity and mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to upper 90s and lows in the 50s and 60s with breezy winds, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight conditions will be very favorable for stargazers and moon enthusiasts alike to check out the full moon.

Warmer than normal and sunny conditions over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

During the Sunday into Tuesday of next week, a cold front will be pushing into the area. This will cool things down across the region. Highs will drop from the low to upper 90s Sunday with sunny skies, to the mid 80s to mid 90s Monday with chances of thunderstorms and upper 70s to mid 80s on Tuesday with a northwesterly flow returning.

