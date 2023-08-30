LIVE at NOON: Governor, Lincoln mayor plan joint announcement on prison location

The bombshell announcement of a new prison going up just outside Lincoln’s northeast limits shocked residents and business owners across the city.
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will join Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for an announcement “concerning siting of the new 1,512-bed prison facility” at noon Wednesday, according to a news release from the State.

On Aug. 18, the Governor announced the State had selected a 300-acre site near 112th and Adams, just east and north of new housing subdivisions in the City. Lincoln City leaders and landowners in the area said they were caught off-guard by the announcement. Many of them pushed back and urged the State to consider alternate locations.

Wednesday’s announcement will be carried live on 10/11 News at Noon, in the video player above and on the 10/11 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV.

