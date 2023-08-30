Nebraska McDonalds sell Husker flags to raise money

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - McDonalds in Nebraska are getting Husker fans ready for kickoff once again.

McDonald’s is raising money by selling husker flags for only $5. The money raised will go to the Ronald McDonald House to help families with children that are in need of medical care that also covers housing and food needs as well.

Michael Ochoa is a crew training member at the North Platte McDonald’s location and says the flags are going fast.

“Typically its just until we run out. It kind of varies on how much people buy it and how fast we sell it. Last I checked we had about 100 left and it kind of depends we sell out of them. It’s throughout the state of Nebraska so any McDonald’s thought the state of Nebraska are selling these Husker flags,” Ochoa said.

Husker flags are going quick as less than 100 flags remain at the North Platte location on South Dewey street.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.