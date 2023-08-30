Nebraska McDonalds sell Husker flags to raise money

Nebraska McDonald's are selling Husker flags to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - McDonalds in Nebraska are getting Husker fans ready for kickoff once again.

McDonald’s is raising money by selling husker flags for only $5. The money raised will go to the Ronald McDonald House to help families with children that are in need of medical care that also covers housing and food needs as well.

Michael Ochoa is a crew training member at the North Platte McDonald’s location and says the flags are going fast.

“Typically its just until we run out. It kind of varies on how much people buy it and how fast we sell it. Last I checked we had about 100 left and it kind of depends we sell out of them. It’s throughout the state of Nebraska so any McDonald’s thought the state of Nebraska are selling these Husker flags,” Ochoa said.

Husker flags are going quick as less than 100 flags remain at the North Platte location on South Dewey street.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
STILL UNTITLED: Prison/Jail bars background
Western Nebraska School Employee faces charges of child abuse and sexual assault
North Platte Plainsmen
North Platte Plainsmen Baseball team officially for sale
Some of the aftermath of fires in Maui
North Platte resident helping with recovery efforts in Hawaii
Stan Clouse announces run for Nebraska Legislature.
Kearney mayor announces run for Nebraska Legislature

Latest News

Nebraska McDonald's are selling Husker flags to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.
Mcdonald's sells Huskers flag
North Platte's 150th birthday celebration started with the Summer History Lecture Series with...
Summer History Lecture Series Kicks off at North Platte Community College
In our weather quiz this morning, we played the game which doesn't belong!!
Weather Quiz 8-30-2023
Hurricane #Idalia is impacting portions of the Southeast Coast with multiple hazards!!
Tropical Update 8-30-2023