Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Norfolk Police said.
By Andrew Pfeifer, News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Norfolk Police Division responded to a call of a man driving eastbound on 275 with a Watusi bull in his passenger’s seat around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Police Captain Chad Reiman said. “They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.”

The vehicle was big enough, technically.

“As a result, the officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation,” Reiman said.

The occupant of the vehicle was identified as Lee Meyer, of Neligh, and the Watusi bull’s was named Howdy Doody. Meyer was immediately pulled over by Norfolk Police as they performed a routine traffic stop.

“The officer wrote him some warnings,” Reiman said. “There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city.”

Meyer and Howdy Doody returned home and no one was hurt.

Meyer is known for entering Howdy Doody in parades in the state.

