North Platte Softball sweeps GICC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Lady Bulldogs softball team swept GICC in a doubleheader on Tuesday evening at the Dowhower Complex in North Platte.

In game one the pitchers for both sides started strong as neither team was able to get a hit in the first 3 innings of the game, however North Platte was able to find the offensive rhythm first and jump out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Lady Bulldogs would hold on from there to take the win 4-2.

In game two North Platte’s offense would find it’s footing once again as the Bulldogs would take the win 9-4 and get the sweep on the day.

Next up for North Platte is a trip down to McCook on Saturday for a tournament hosted by the Lady Bison.

