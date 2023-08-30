North Platte Softball sweeps GICC

North Platte sweeps GICC in softball doubleheader
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Lady Bulldogs softball team swept GICC in a doubleheader on Tuesday evening at the Dowhower Complex in North Platte.

In game one the pitchers for both sides started strong as neither team was able to get a hit in the first 3 innings of the game, however North Platte was able to find the offensive rhythm first and jump out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Lady Bulldogs would hold on from there to take the win 4-2.

In game two North Platte’s offense would find it’s footing once again as the Bulldogs would take the win 9-4 and get the sweep on the day.

Next up for North Platte is a trip down to McCook on Saturday for a tournament hosted by the Lady Bison.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
North Platte Plainsmen
North Platte Plainsmen Baseball team officially for sale
A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after finding more than 130...
Troopers arrest one, find 133 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

Paxton takes a three set victory over neighboring Sutherland
Paxton volleyball sweeps Sutherland
North Platte sweeps GICC in softball doubleheader
North Platte sweeps GICC
Paxton takes a three set victory over neighboring Sutherland
Paxton sweeps Sutherland
Ogallala takes a five set win over Hershey on Tuesday evening
Ogallala defeats Hershey
Marlee Ervin skies up for the kill against Hershey on Tuesday evening, the Indians would get...
Ogallala beats Hershey in five-set match