Ogallala beats Hershey in five-set match

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians volleyball team took the win over Hershey on Tuesday evening in a five-set match.

Hershey would take sets one and three as Ogallala would win sets two, four, and five, and take the win in the match.

Next on the schedule for Ogallala is a Thursday triangular in North Platte with the Lady Bulldogs and Sidney, while Hershey now prepares for a Thursday road trip to Kearney Catholic.

