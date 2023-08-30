Paxton volleyball sweeps Sutherland
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Paxton volleyball got the win on the road on Tuesday evening against nearby rival Sutherland.
The Tigers took a straight sets win on the road over their neighboring rivals.
Next on the schedule for Paxton is a trip to Oshkosh to take on Garden County, while Sutherland’s next scheduled games come on September 7th against Southern Valley and Southwest.
