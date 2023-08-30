Summer History Lecture Series kicks off with the showing of Black Jack Pershing: Love and War

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s 150th birthday celebration is getting underway with the Summer History Lecture Series which started on Tuesday.

The first event was held at North Platte Community College with the showing of the documentary, Black Jack Pershing: Love and War followed by an audience discussion afterwards. Black Jack Pershing was a commanding general of the expeditionary forces during World War I and had connections and relations to the state of Nebraska.

Jim Griffin is the director at the Lincoln County Historical Museum and was thrilled to partner up for this lecture.

“We contacted humanities Nebraska and we were able to get a group of presenters to do this lecture series together because we want to celebrate North Platte’s 150th anniversary in corporation as a city,” Griffin said. “All the programs after tonight are at 7 p.m. and they are all out at the Lincoln County Historical Museum and everything is free to the public.”

The next summer history lecture series will be on Thurs. at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

