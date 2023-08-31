City crews work to restore power after city truck hits power line

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte City crews are working to restore power on the city’s southeast side after one of its boom truck’s got tangled in power lines. The stress on the utility pole caused it to snap and tripped a breaker at a substation.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. along South Cottonwood Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Several hundred customers were affected by the outage, including the Federal building and Jefferson Elementary. School resumed through its 3:20 p.m. dismissal but after school programs were canceled. It’s unknown if there will be school on Friday.

School officials are expected to get updates periodically.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

