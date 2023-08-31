City crews work to restore power after city truck hits power line

North Platte City crews are working to restore power on the city’s southeast side after one of...
North Platte City crews are working to restore power on the city’s southeast side after one of its boom truck’s got tangled in power lines and knocked down a pole.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte City crews are working to restore power on the city’s southeast side after one of its boom truck’s got tangled in power lines. The stress on the utility pole caused it to snap and tripped a breaker at a substation.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. along South Cottonwood Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Several hundred customers were affected by the outage, including the Federal building and Jefferson Elementary. School resumed through its 3:20 p.m. dismissal but after school programs were canceled. It’s unknown if there will be school on Friday.

School officials are expected to get updates periodically.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
STILL UNTITLED: Prison/Jail bars background
Western Nebraska School Employee faces charges of child abuse and sexual assault
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital

Latest News

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
KNOP Forecast Map 8-30-2023
Sunny, hot, and dry pattern rolls into September
Community leaders in North Platte met on the North Campus of North Platte community college to...
Community leaders discuss bringing ride-share program to North Platte
NDOT had a task force meeting at North Platte’s Community College’s North Campus to discuss...
NDOT holds meeting in North Platte to discuss transportation