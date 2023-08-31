Community leaders discuss bringing ride-share program to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation had a task force meeting at North Platte’s Community College’s North Campus on Wednesday to discuss vanpool solutions and alternatives costs for transportation.

Vanpool is a service that Enterprise has for businesses to help reduce the number of vehicles that employees use to take to work. It also helps those that may have difficulty finding their own means of transportation.

Enterprise sales Executive Abby Wilcox joined virtually to discuss the overall impact of having vanpool services in North Platte. Forty-seven out of 50 states are using the vanpool service with more than 6,800 vehicles in use across the country.

Families 1st Partnership Executive Director Caroline Sabin said those in attendance seemed very interested in potentially brining vanpool services to businesses to North Platte.

“The Department of Transportation here in Nebraska does have a contract with Enterprise so they can help support the vanpool program. At this point in time it seems like there were some people very interested in learning on how vanpool can work for the transportation of their employees,” Sabin said.

There was a discussion of transportation costs and identifying funding sources. The most talked about form of transportation was of short notice/emergency needs.

“Those transportation needs are emergency transportation like short notice needs particularly for medical needs and also some of those transportation needs are those that would be late afternoon, evening because North Platte has a lot of people that work various shifts so sometimes they need transportation later in the day or in the evening,” Sabin said.

When it comes to progress on getting more transportation options and service, leaders in North Platte are open to people with new ideas on how solve this issue.

“Now we are looking for creative solutions because we know that there is going to be a shortage of staff to even take on more transportation needs,” Sabin said.

Another meeting with the transportation task force to discuss these issues further will be held on October 1.

