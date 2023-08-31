District 11 Court Judge James Doyle retires

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday will mark the last day for District 11 Court Judge James Doyle as he moves on to retire.

Judge Doyle has been representing the District since October 2001 and most recently retained his seat in the 2022 election.

According to the State of Nebraska Judicial Branch website, Judge Doyle is the only judge to live stream his court proceedings on YouTube. He is currently presiding judge of the Midwest Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, and Lincoln Counties. He is also chairperson of the Nebraska Supreme Court Problem-Solving Court Committee.

According to a press release, “Judge Doyle’s dedication to the community and the judiciary is underscored by the ‘Distinguished Judge for Service to the Community’ award he received from the Nebraska Supreme Court in 2010. This award is the highest honor a judge can receive from the Court and a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service.”

When looking back on his service, Judge Doyle said he learned a lot, but the most important thing he learned was to listen.

“The most important thing is to listen to people,” Doyle said. “To listen to what they think is important, to understand what it is that they are trying to accomplish.”

