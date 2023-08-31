One fatality in semi-truck, broom sweeper accident near Arnold

ARNOLD, Neb. (KSNB) - An accident involving a semi-truck and road construction broom sweeper near Arnold left one driver dead Wednesday morning, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to their Facebook page, the crash occurred just 0.1 miles west of Arnold on eastbound Highway 92 when a semi-truck impacted the broom sweeper in front of it.

The collision caused the sweeper to go into the southern ditch, while the semi-truck pulling a livestock trailer landed in the opposite ditch.

Authorities state the accident was reported at 6:02 a.m.

The 56-year-old driver of the broom sweeper from Broken Bow was transported to Great Plains Health Hospital in North Platte. Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

The driver 67-year-old of the semi-truck from Stapleton was not transported and had only minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was wearing his seatbelt. It is unknown if the driver of the broom sweeper was wearing his seatbelt.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Attorney’s Office, Arnold Fire and Rescue, and Trumbull Towing.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.