Toasty and sunny skies for Thursday; A hot and dry start to September

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- August ends Thursday and it will end on a toasty and dry note, with September starting out where August left off.

High pressure continues to dominate the area and this will allow for the area to see above average conditions across the area. To start out on Thursday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with mainly sunny skies. Breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph and with a direction coming from the south and east, this will bring in some muggy conditions across the area. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 50s and 60s with mainly clear conditions.

Stunning but warm conditions throughout the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the first few days of September, temperatures will not feel like the month of September. Highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 90s with ample sunshine and breezy winds continuing. During Sunday into Wednesday, conditions will change with a cold front moving through. Highs will start in the low to upper 90s Sunday with sunny skies, into the mid 80s to low 90s Labor Day, with chances of thunderstorms, and then into the 70s and 80s on Tuesday into Wednesday, with the sunshine returning.

Unseasonable warm and dry conditions as we welcome September in (Andre Brooks)

