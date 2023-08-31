Toasty and sunny skies for Thursday; A hot and dry start to September

During the day Thursday, temperatures will be running above average with mainly sunny skies.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- August ends Thursday and it will end on a toasty and dry note, with September starting out where August left off.

High pressure continues to dominate the area and this will allow for the area to see above average conditions across the area. To start out on Thursday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with mainly sunny skies. Breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph and with a direction coming from the south and east, this will bring in some muggy conditions across the area. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 50s and 60s with mainly clear conditions.

Stunning but warm conditions throughout the day Thursday
Stunning but warm conditions throughout the day Thursday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the first few days of September, temperatures will not feel like the month of September. Highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 90s with ample sunshine and breezy winds continuing. During Sunday into Wednesday, conditions will change with a cold front moving through. Highs will start in the low to upper 90s Sunday with sunny skies, into the mid 80s to low 90s Labor Day, with chances of thunderstorms, and then into the 70s and 80s on Tuesday into Wednesday, with the sunshine returning.

Unseasonable warm and dry conditions as we welcome September in
Unseasonable warm and dry conditions as we welcome September in(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
STILL UNTITLED: Prison/Jail bars background
Western Nebraska School Employee faces charges of child abuse and sexual assault
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
Nebraska McDonalds are selling Husker flags to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.
Nebraska McDonalds sell Husker flags to raise money

Latest News

In our weather lesson today, we talked about tropical cyclone categories!!
Weather Lesson 8-31-2023
During the day Thursday, temperatures will be running above average with mainly sunny skies.
Forecast Video 8-31-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 8-30-2023
Sunny, hot, and dry pattern rolls into September
Warmer than normal and sunny conditions over the next few days
Above average temperatures and sunny skies Wednesday into Saturday