911 services in Nebraska restored after statewide outage

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 911 services in Nebraska are ‘fully functional’ after a statewide outage affected law enforcement agencies across the state.

Officials say it started sometime Thursday in counties across the state, including Lincoln County. The North Platte Police Department informed the public about the failure at 8:48 p.m. Thurs.

Lumen Technologies worked through the night to fix the issue. Officials said the outage was caused by fiber cuts in the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.