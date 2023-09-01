911 services in Nebraska restored after statewide outage

911 services in Nebraska are fully functional after statewide outage Thursday.
911 services in Nebraska are fully functional after statewide outage Thursday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 911 services in Nebraska are ‘fully functional’ after a statewide outage affected law enforcement agencies across the state.

Officials say it started sometime Thursday in counties across the state, including Lincoln County. The North Platte Police Department informed the public about the failure at 8:48 p.m. Thurs.

Lumen Technologies worked through the night to fix the issue. Officials said the outage was caused by fiber cuts in the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 outage
North Platte 911 Center experiencing failure
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
North Platte City crews are working to restore power on the city’s southeast side after one of...
City crews work to restore power after city truck hits power line
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital

Latest News

A quiet and hot start to the Labor Day weekend will turn stormy on the holiday itself
Mainly hot and sunny weekend with scattered thunderstorms Labor Day
In our weather quiz this morning, we asked on what wind range is a tropical storm. And also...
Weather Quiz-Picture of the Day 9-1-2023
In our Drought Digest of the Week, drought conditions have improved a little with things...
Drought Digest of the Week 9-1-2023
Tow to Go program
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Nebraska for Labor Day weekend