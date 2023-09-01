Country Music’s Priscilla Block to bring her Block Party Tour to McCook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country Music’s Priscilla Block is bringing her Block Party Tour to the Red Willow County Fairgrounds in McCook on Oct. 7.

The Concert for Healthcare is aimed at raising funds to support the McCook Community Hospital and its vision of “cultivating healthy communities through progressive and proactive care,” according to Community Hospital’s website.

The October 7th show will open at 6:30 p.m. with Nashville-based Jordan Fletcher and Priscilla Block taking the state at 8 p.m.

Country artist and TikTok star, Block, draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies. She is pegged as an Artist to Watch by Amazon Music, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT, The Boot, MusicRow, HITS, Sounds Like Nashville, Country Now, Music Mayhem, and more. Her honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed the Block Party sound. Released in February, Block’s debut studio album includes “Just About Over You” along with “Wish You Were the Whiskey,” “My Bar,” “I Bet You Wanna Know” and more. Most recently, Block, and Justin Moore’s duet “You, Me, and Whisky” hit the Country Airplay charts at number one, making her the only female in the top 10 for the week. With 85 million streams and climbing, according to Community Hospital’s website.

Tickets are available through Ticket Storm at www.ticketstorm.com or can be purchased locally at Sehnert’s Bakery or Community Hospital Health Foundation, 711 East 11 Street. Tickets are $30 when purchased at Ticketstorm or picked up at the Health Foundation before the day of the event. Tickets purchased on the day of the concert will be $40.

