Hershey Fall Festival sees record attendance during 2023 celebration

By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Fall Festival lunch and concert both saw over 1000 attendees, setting records for the celebration.

“We had about 1100 at the noon meal in the park and 1100 people through the gates at the concert that night which was high at both events,” said Justin Petska, an organizer. “As someone who grew up in Hershey, was born and raised there, it is neat to see that many people pile into that town.”

Petska sits on the Hershey Lions Club and helps plan the celebration each year. The festival is designed to give back to Hershey, but also Lincoln County as a whole.

“We use [those funds] to provide vision and health screenings at the schools and to buy glasses for people who can’t afford them and just also use them to support other nonprofits,” Petska said.

On top of a concert and lunch, the festival also includes a parade, pie show, and other events.

