HUSKER GAME DAY: Minnesota defeats Nebraska 13-10 in season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team began its season on the road Thursday with a Big Ten Conference game at Minnesota under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Kickoff was at 7 p.m. with television coverage on FOX and radio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.

1st Quarter

Nebraska 0, Minnesota 0

2nd Quarter

Minnesota 3, Nebraska 0

3rd Quarter

Nebraska 7, Minnesota 3

4th Quarter

Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10

Under a new rule implemented by the Big 10 Conference, teams are required to release an availability report 2 hours prior to kickoff. Under that new rule, Nebraska announced that LBs Nick Henrich and Jimari Butler will not play in tonight’s season opener.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Availability Report (KOLN)

Live Tweets from Kevin Sjuts:

Sellout crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium pic.twitter.com/w8DFb4jwFA — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 1, 2023

Wait til Alex Bullock tells his kids how he scored his first career TD — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 1, 2023

HALFTIME: Minnesota 3, Nebraska 0.



How are you feeling, #Huskers fans? — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 1, 2023

Heinrich Haarberg reception was not on my bingo card. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 1, 2023

View from the top pic.twitter.com/fZC6kj5IPA — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.