HUSKER GAME DAY: Minnesota defeats Nebraska 13-10 in season opener

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team began its season on the road Thursday with a Big Ten Conference game at Minnesota under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Kickoff was at 7 p.m. with television coverage on FOX and radio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.

1st Quarter

Nebraska 0, Minnesota 0

2nd Quarter

Minnesota 3, Nebraska 0

3rd Quarter

Nebraska 7, Minnesota 3

4th Quarter

Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10

Under a new rule implemented by the Big 10 Conference, teams are required to release an availability report 2 hours prior to kickoff. Under that new rule, Nebraska announced that LBs Nick Henrich and Jimari Butler will not play in tonight’s season opener.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Availability Report
Nebraska vs Minnesota Availability Report(KOLN)

Live Tweets from Kevin Sjuts:

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
911 outage
North Platte 911 Center experiencing failure
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
STILL UNTITLED: Prison/Jail bars background
Western Nebraska School Employee faces charges of child abuse and sexual assault

Latest News

Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Huskers sweep Omaha in front of record crowd
Ahead of Volleyball Day in Nebraska, Husker Volleyball practiced for a little over 2 hours at...
Husker Volleyball practices at Memorial Stadium
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary