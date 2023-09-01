HUSKER GAME DAY: Minnesota defeats Nebraska 13-10 in season opener
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team began its season on the road Thursday with a Big Ten Conference game at Minnesota under new head coach Matt Rhule.
Kickoff was at 7 p.m. with television coverage on FOX and radio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.
1st Quarter
Nebraska 0, Minnesota 0
2nd Quarter
Minnesota 3, Nebraska 0
3rd Quarter
Nebraska 7, Minnesota 3
4th Quarter
Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10
Under a new rule implemented by the Big 10 Conference, teams are required to release an availability report 2 hours prior to kickoff. Under that new rule, Nebraska announced that LBs Nick Henrich and Jimari Butler will not play in tonight’s season opener.
Live Tweets from Kevin Sjuts:
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.