Mainly hot and sunny weekend with scattered thunderstorms Labor Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Conditions this Labor Day weekend will be filled with sun and hot temperatures, with thunderstorm chances Labor Day itself.

The high pressure that has been persisting on top of us will continue to sit on top of us during the day Friday. Highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 90s, to near 100 in some spots with sunny skies. Breezy conditions will be present during the day, with winds around 5 to 15 mph and coming out of the southeast. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 50s and 60s with clear skies and muggy conditions.

Conditions will be hot and sunny during the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

Getting into the meat of the holiday weekend, conditions will remain on the hot and quiet side, with highs climbing into the low to upper 90s Saturday into Sunday, with some places maybe reaching 100. During the Labor Day holiday itself, conditions will turn stormy with scattered storms, as a cold front will be pushing through the area. Highs will only climb into the mid 80s to low 90s. People are urged to plan accordingly on Labor Day, especially people that are going to the lake.

A quiet and hot start to the Labor Day weekend will turn stormy on the holiday itself (Andre Brooks)

A cooler week in store after Labor Day, with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, with more sunshine and drier air across the area, making it feel a little bit like Fall.

