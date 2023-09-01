Man hands out cash after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he...
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.(Kentucky Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in northern Kentucky shared the wealth after winning $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Daniel Reffitt bought a Precious Metals Titanium scratch-off ticket, and it didn’t take him long to realize he’d won big, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

He scratched the winning numbers, then went on to scratch his matching numbers, and on the very first spot, revealed the “auto” symbol winning the game’s $500,000 top prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

There were some workers nearby when Reffitt found out he won, so he decided to give each of them $100.

“I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas,’” Reffitt said.

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 outage
North Platte 911 Center experiencing failure
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
North Platte City crews are working to restore power on the city’s southeast side after one of...
City crews work to restore power after city truck hits power line
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital

Latest News

Two people were killed, including the shooter, and another critically injuring in a shooting...
Texas authorities say 2 people including shooter dead outside shopping center in Austin
Biden delivers remarks on the August jobs report. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report
Isabel Navarro, 35, is in the first weeks of her new job as a teacher’s assistant at Spring...
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU