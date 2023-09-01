Maxwell and Brady renew their rivalry on the hardwood

Wildcat Senior Jocelyn Cheek swats this one over the top of the Lady Eagles.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maxwell hosted Brady, Thursday evening as the two Lincoln County Schools renewed their rivalry on the hardwood with Volleyball. These two teams meant three times last season with Maxwell winning the first two matches in three sets before Brady won the third matchup of the season on just two sets.

As for this season, Brady comes in at 1-1 on the year after beating South Platte in the first matchup of the season but falling to Perkins County in a triangular with the two previously mentioned schools. Meanwhile, Maxwell comes into the matchup at an even 500 after beating Medicine Valley to start the season but falling short to Anselmo-Merna in two sets and Central Valley in two sets, but beating Heartland.

In the first set, Sophomore Madelyn Flock sets up Senior Jocelyn Cheek for a dagger down Broadway.

On the other end of the floor, Payton Stinike and the Eagles respond with a dagger of their own past a pair of Wildcats.

Brady dances to victory in this one winning three sets.

Maxwell will look to get back in the win column against Maywood-Hayes Center next Thursday. Brady will take their winning momentum back to Brady by hosting Paxton this coming Tuesday.

