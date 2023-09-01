Nebraska football fall to Minnesota in season opener

Husker helmets rest on the sideline during Nebraska's season opener at Minnesota on Aug. 31,...
Husker helmets rest on the sideline during Nebraska's season opener at Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2023.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Matt Rhule era has begun at Nebraska as the Husker football team opened their season on the road against Minnesota.

The first half was slow moving, with long drives and minimal scoring.

Minnesota finally broke the deadlock with 12:31 remaining in the second quarter, when Golden Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich connected on a 34-yard field goal.

The game would go into halftime with Minnesota leading 3-0, thanks to a redzone interception by Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims.

The Huskers started the second half looking like a different team as Rahmir Johnson jump started the big red with a long kickoff return.

On the second play of the drive, Jeff Sims found Alex Bullock on a 34-yard circus play touchdown, giving the Huskers a 7-3 lead.

Nebraska would add a field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 10-3.

The Huskers held this lead until the Golden Gophers scored a touchdown on 4th and 10 to tie the game at 10.

Later in the game, Minnesota would kick a field goal as time expired to defeat Nebraska, 13-10.

Next up for Nebraska they visit former Big XII foe Colorado on Sept. 9.

