North Platte 911 Center experiencing failure

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte 911 Center is experiencing catastrophic failure according to an emergency alert issued by the City of North Platte Rav 911 Alert System.

The City of North Platte 911 Center also dispatches emergency services to Lincoln County, but also the City of Gothenburg. According to an alert from the City of North Platte, anyone needing emergency services during this time is encouraged to call 308-535-6789. Those outside of the Lincoln County and Gothenburg regions can utilize *55 to reach the Nebraska State Patrol Dispatch Center.

City of North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves has confirmed 911 outages across the State of Nebraska. KNOP sister station WOWT in Omaha has also verified the outages across Nebraska, as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.