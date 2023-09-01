North Platte Area Children’s Museum welcomes new director

Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Children’s Museum is welcoming its new director.

Char DePriest was appointed last week to fill the gap as the museum’s newest director. The museum is dedicated to serving the needs of children, families and schools throughout the area.

She said she plans to to bring her skills and experience from her previous position to continue making the museum a great place for children to learn and play.

“Previously I did outreach and community engagement for rape and domestic abuse programs so that was a lot of fundraising and partnering with local organizations for fundraising events and things like that so when I saw that the museum was hiring for the director position, I just thought that it was the perfect opportunity to take those skills and make a difference for the museum which is so important for so many families,” DePriest said.

DePriest also plans on having workshops and classes for young families to attend as well as planning on moving the museum to a new location but that is going to take some time.

“I mean I would love to see us get a new building for the museum you know; it’s been here for so many years and it would be amazing to get a fresh canvas to start something fresh and new so we can get new exhibits, new classes and things like that. I think it would make a world of difference,” DePriest said.

The museum is also planning their haunted house event at the end of October with more information coming in the next couple of weeks. Yearly memberships for the children’s museum are $95 and the museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

