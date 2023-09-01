North Platte volleyball host triangular

North Platte volleyball hosts triangular on Thursday night including Sidney and Ogallala
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs volleyball team hosted a triangular on Thursday night including Sidney and Ogallala.

In the first game of the day, North Platte fell to Sidney, two sets to zero.

The Red Raiders stayed on the court for the second as Sidney took on Ogallala.

Ogallala defeated Sidney, two sets to none.

In the third and final game of the day, Ogallala swept host North Platte in two sets.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
911 outage
North Platte 911 Center experiencing failure
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (File photo)
Nebraska governor signs executive order specifically defining females, males
STILL UNTITLED: Prison/Jail bars background
Western Nebraska School Employee faces charges of child abuse and sexual assault

Latest News

Matt Rhule liked what he saw from the offense sans the mistakes in Thursday's loss to Minnesota.
HUSKER PRESSER: Rhule talks offense, blunder at end of first half
Matt Rhule addressed Anthony Grant's ball security concerns that ultimately allowed Minnesota a...
HUSKER PRESSER: Rhule addresses ball security issues
Matt Rhule says he's "not prepared" to evaluate Jeff Sims yet after his three-interception...
HUSKER PRESSER: Rhule believes Sims can bounce back from 3-INT performance
Matt Rhule said Nebraska's season opener was "disappointing."
HUSKER PRESSER: Rhule gives initial reaction on loss to Minnesota in season opener