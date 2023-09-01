North Platte volleyball host triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs volleyball team hosted a triangular on Thursday night including Sidney and Ogallala.

In the first game of the day, North Platte fell to Sidney, two sets to zero.

The Red Raiders stayed on the court for the second as Sidney took on Ogallala.

Ogallala defeated Sidney, two sets to none.

In the third and final game of the day, Ogallala swept host North Platte in two sets.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.