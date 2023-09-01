SPVA Rivals St. Pat’s and Perkins County face off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SPVA rivals North Platte St. Pat’s and Perkins County renewed their rivalry Thursday evening.

The Lady Plainswomen come into this one with a 3-1 record after dropping their first game of the season to Sutherland but winning three straight with victories over Creek Valley, Brady, and, South Platte.

Meanwhile St. Pat’s comes in with a 2-1 record after beating Hitchcock County to start the season then losing to Shelton but getting back in the win column with a victory over Anselmo-Merna.

The Lady Irish got the best of the Lady Plainswomen when the two teams meant last year winning three sets. St. Pat’s would start hot in this one as Junior Gabby Swift splits a pair of Perkins County defenders to give the Lady Irish an early advantage.

The Lady Plainswomen didn’t wait long to respond though, as Libby Cole sets up Freshman Ella Homan. Cole soon after setting up a different teammate this time as Hannah Bishop hits this one over the top of the Lady Irish defenders.

Perkins County knockoff the Lady Irish at home 3-1. St. Pat’s is back in action Tuesday with a triangular against Dundy County-Stratton and Cambridge. Perkins County will also be back in action Tuesday with a triangular against Hitchcock County and Wallace.

