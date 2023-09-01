Summer History Lecture Series continues with learning about Nebraska and fur trading routes

By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second part of the Summer Lecture Series took place at the Lincoln County Historical Museum Thursday evening.

The lecture was an interactive presentation about the history of fur trading and how the state of Nebraska was key point in fur trading routes. Audience members were able to ask questions and be involved in the presentation.

Jim Griffin, the director of the museum, was happy with the turnout and the presenter for this lecture.

“Darrel Draper is here, he is a speaker with Humanities Nebraska who is presenting the history of the fur trade and all the way up to the point where it was impacting Nebraska and so he does it with poems, he does it with questions and answers and interactions with the crowd,” Griffin said.

The Summer History Lecture Series continues with music of the plains on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

