Drunk drivers will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian, Texas law says

Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.
Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.(WABI | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Texas, convicted drunk drivers will be required to pay child support if they kill a child’s guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect on Friday.

It says the convicted drunk driver will be expected to make payments to the child until the child is 18 years old -- or until the child graduates from high school.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in June.

Texas state law defines intoxication manslaughter as a person operating a motor vehicle in a public place that includes an aircraft, watercraft, or an amusement ride and their intoxication causes the death of another by accident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
911 outage
North Platte 911 Center experiencing failure
The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a deadly accident after a tractor-trailer...
60-year-old man hit and killed by tractor-trailer in Grand Island
911 services in Nebraska are fully functional after statewide outage Thursday.
911 services in Nebraska restored after statewide outage
North Platte City crews are working to restore power on the city’s southeast side after one of...
City crews work to restore power after city truck hits power line

Latest News

A man picks up a sign amid debris of a storm-damaged business in Horseshoe Beach, Fla.,...
Hurricane Idalia looters arrested as residents worry about more burglaries
Two good Samaritans rescued swans trapped in a spillway. (SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER, SPECTRUM...
Good Samaritans rescue swans trapped in spillway for several days
Two good Samaritans rescued swans trapped in a spillway. (SPECTRUM NEWS WORCESTER, SPECTRUM...
Good Samaritans rescue swans trapped in spillway for several days
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden is surveying hurricane’s toll from the sky and ground in Florida
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies