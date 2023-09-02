The North Platte High School Student Council hosts tailgate before Bulldogs vs. Bearcats game Friday night

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte High School Student Council hosted a tailgate before the North Platte Bulldogs took on the Scottsbluff Bearcats Friday night.

The food was provided by Nebraskaland Bank in an effort to help the high school fundraise.

Burgers or hotdogs, chips, a cookie, and a drink were $5 before the game.

All funds go back to the school to help pay for activities throughout the coming school year.

