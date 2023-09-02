One person dies in rollover crash near UNO campus

One man was killed and two others hurt in a rollover crash near UNO's campus Friday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into the cause of a rollover crash that killed one person Friday night.

OPD tells 6 News they were called to the area of 62nd and Dodge near the UNO campus around 10:30 p.m. Traffic investigators confirmed one man died at the scene. Two others were transported with serious injuries to Nebraska Medicine.

Dodge Street was blocked off for a time while police investigated; the area was expected to reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Saturday.

A supervisor with OPD’s traffic unit told 6 News road rage or drag racing is being investigated as a possible factor.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
911 outage
North Platte 911 Center experiencing failure
The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a deadly accident after a tractor-trailer...
60-year-old man hit and killed by tractor-trailer in Grand Island
911 services in Nebraska are fully functional after statewide outage Thursday.
911 services in Nebraska restored after statewide outage
North Platte City crews are working to restore power on the city’s southeast side after one of...
City crews work to restore power after city truck hits power line

Latest News

Douglas County sheriff's deputies were involved in a three-hour standoff Friday night.
Standoff suspect calls 6 News reporter: ‘I don’t want to go back to jail’
The North Platte High School Student Council hosted a tailgate before the North Platte Bulldogs...
The North Platte High School Student Council hosts tailgate before Bulldogs vs. Bearcats game Friday night
Narcan saves lives
National Overdose Prevention Week
KNOP Forecast Map 9-1-2023
Sunny, hot, and dry pattern rolls into September