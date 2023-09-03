One injured in crash involving multiple state patrol vehicles on I-80

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person was injured when their passenger vehicle collided with a state patrol vehicle, causing a chain reaction leading to the destruction of multiple state patrol vehicles on Saturday.

The injured person was transported to Ogallala Community Hospital. No officers were in the vehicles at the time of the crash, and no officers were harmed.

The incident happened around mile marker 111.

The crash is being investigated by the Kieth County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

